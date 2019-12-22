Car vs. Backhoe Crash in Barry sends 2 to Hospital

A car attempted to pass 5 vehicles at once and collided with a backhoe near Barry yesterday afternoon. At approximately 2:21PM, a 2017 Kia Sorento driven by 41 year old Christopher Hartsock of Payson was traveling westbound on Illinois Route 106 south of Barry when he attempted to pass 5 vehicles that were following a Case backhoe owned by Derry Township and being driven by 58 year old Matthew Allen of Pittsfield. Allen attempted to turn the backhoe southbound onto 300th Street and Hartsock’s vehicle collided with the side of the backhoe. The eastbound lane of Illinois Route 106 was closed for approximately 1 hour as emergency crews cleared the scene.

Hartsock and a passenger, 41 year old Sara M. Lewis of Kahoka, Missouri were transported from the scene by Pike County EMS to Illini Hospital for minor injuries. Both were reported wearing safety belts. Pike County EMS, Barry Fire Department, and Illinois State Police District 20 all responded to the accident. Hartsock was cited for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.