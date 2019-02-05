Cardinals License Plates Coming Available on Labor Day

Cardinals fans will now have a chance to put the team on their license plates. Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White announced yesterday prior to the Cubs vs. Cardinals match up that a new permanent St. Louis Cardinals license plate would be available for purchase after Labor Day. The plate which features the iconic “bird on bat” logo, was unveiled by White at Busch Stadium last night.

White, an Alton, Illinois native, thinks the new plate is a home run. “My mission is to help these young people who attend our schools to become better educated and better informed. $25 comes from the sale of each license plate will go to the Common School Fund. It’s a home run for Illinois. We believe that once we roll out this wonderful license plate featuring the St. Louis Cardinals that it, too, will be at the top rung of the ladder because we believe that the beauty of the plate and the cause is wonderful.”

After Labor Day, Cardinals’ fans will be able to preorder the plate on cyberdriveillinois.com. Each plate sale and renewal raises $25 for the Professional Sports Team Education Fund and is earmarked for the Common School Fund to support public schools in Illinois. The Cardinals are the sixth sports team added to the program that began in 2002. According to a press release from White’s office over 64,785 plates are in circulation with sports teams. Those plates have raised more than $10 million dollars to support public schools.