Carmody announces campaign for Morgan County Sheriff

By Blake Schnitker on May 22 at 1:31pm

Chief Deputy Mike Carmody is announcing his candidacy for Morgan County Sheriff in the fall of 2018. With longtime Sheriff Randy Duvendack announcing last week that he would not see re-election, Carmody hopes to fill that upcoming void.

Carmody started his law enforcement career with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office more than 30 years ago. He says Duvendack’s announcement opened the door for a good opportunity.

Having been with the Sheriff’s Department since 1986, Carmody has worked under three different Sheriffs. If elected, Carmody hopes to carry on the work of his predecessors.

Carmody was appointed Chief Deputy Sheriff in 2006 and subsequently was given the position of Lieutenant.

The election for the next Morgan County Sheriff will take place in November of 2018.