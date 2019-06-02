Carrollton Gets Federal Grant For New Police Vehicle

The City of Carrollton is getting new equipment through federal grants. 13th District Illinois Representative Rodney Davis announced through his office today that Carrollton’s Police Department will be able to receive grant money through the USDA’s Rural Development Community Facilities Direct Loan and Grant program to purchase a 2017 Ford Explorer Interceptor to replace an aging 2010 model vehicle in their fleet.

Chief of Police Terry Gross said in a statement that the city had applied for a grant over a year ago and that the purchase of the vehicle will now be completed with the $13,200 from the grant. With an added contribution from the city of $24,645, the vehicle purchase will be completed within the next few weeks.



Gross went on to say the department is currently seeking a similar grant through the SPIRE program to help purchase software for their reporting processes to better serve the public. The software updates would replace antiquated programs that are currently difficult for department dispatchers and officers to use.

Davis said that helping communities invest in safety upgrades is critical for the future of the whole country.