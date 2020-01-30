Carrollton PD Searching For Juvenile In Connection To Lockdown

Carrollton Public Facilities were placed on lockdown yesterday. The Carrollton Police are currently in search of a distraught 17 year old male who is believed to be in possession of a firearm in connection to the incident. The juvenile was last seen walking west near the Carrollton City Cemetery wearing all black. The juvenile is a white male, standing 5 feet 9 inches tall, approximately 150 pounds. Investigators are asking that you call the police department in regards to any information on the whereabouts of this individual immediately at 217-942-3135.

The juvenile’s intentions were unknown yesterday and the facilities were placed on soft lockdown protocols to ensure the safety of schools and public buildings.