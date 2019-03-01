Carrollton teen in trouble for BB gun that looked like a real firearm at a public park

A serious mishap in Greene County led to detainment of a juvenile on Valentine’s Day.

According to a Greene County jail booking report first issued by Greene County Sheriff Rob McMillen on February 19th, a 16-year-old boy faces aggravated assault and disorderly conduct charges after police say he displayed a weapon at a Carrollton park.

The 16 year old juvenile is accused of displaying a pellet or BB gun that looked like a handgun to several children at the park.

The Jacksonville Journal-Courier printed a story on this incident on Friday morning, but they reported that the boy is 15 years old, which does not correlate with the February 19th Greene County jail booking report.

As part of the story, Police Chief Terry Gross told the Journal-Courier that authorities received the report and made contact with the boy before discovering it was not an actual firearm, stating that it was a look-alike, and could have been perceived as a real firearm. Chief Gross specified a thought about the incident, telling the Journal-Courier, “I’ve never seen a BB pistol that looked like a nickel-plated revolver.”

Chief Gross said the juvenile was detained at the time, but technically could not be arrested because of his age. The 16 year old male was released into custody of his parents.

According to the Journal-Courier, there have been no reports of the weapon in question or any other weapon being fired or discharged at the park on that day.