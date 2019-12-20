Carrollton TIF Proposal Expected To Be Voted Down

The Carrollton City Council is likely going to vote down a proposed TIF District. According to a report from the Greene Prairie Press yesterday, the Carrollton City Council went into closed session at their meeting on December 12th and did not have the item on the agenda. City Attorney Bill Strang told the audience after the closed session that the item will be placed on the agenda for the next meeting and that the consensus during the closed session is that the TIF proposal will be voted down.

The TIF proposal had received significant push back from Carrollton Superintendent Mark Halwachs as well as many residents who live within the proposed district both for its design as well as significant dips in local education funding. The TIF district proposal, which was proposed by Moran & Associates, also prepared the city’s Comprehensive Plan. The plan was passed 5-1 at the meeting. The Carrollton City Council will now have to find another way to spur economic development in their downtown area.