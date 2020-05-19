Cass Cases at 65, Newest Case Is Hospitalized

The Illinois Department of Public Health has confirmed 1 new case of COVID-19 in Cass County. The most recent case is a man in his 60s who is currently hospitalized. CCHD is currently doing contact tracing to notify close contacts to quarantine. Cass County’s COVID-19 case count is at 65.

Cases in Cass County can be broken down as follows:

Cass County’s total of recovered positive cases stand at 34.

6 Cases have had be hospitalized at some point during their illness.

Morgan County had no new cases to report today. To date, 29 of 34 cases have recovered according to CDC guidelines. 669 negative cases have been confirmed in Morgan County. 20 test results are currently pending.

IDPH today announced 2,294 new cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including 59 additional deaths. Within the past 24 hours, labs around the state have confirmed 21,297 specimens. The 7-day rolling positivity rate is at 14%.