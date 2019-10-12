Cass Circuit Clerk to Resign

A Circuit Clerk is resigning from her post next week. Republican Cass County Circuit Clerk Chere Kay Garner is expected to submit her resignation letter to the Cass County Board on Monday, according to minutes posted yesterday evening.

Garner was re-elected to the position in 2016. Reasons for the resignation have not been given. An email message to the county clerk’s office has not been returned. The Cass County Board is expected to nominate a new circuit clerk to finish out the remainder of Garner’s term, which ends next year.

WLDS News will provide further information as it becomes available