Cass County Confirms 5 New Cases of COVID-19

May 7, 2020

The Illinois Department of Public Health confirmed 5 additional cases of COVID-19 in Cass County residents yesterday.

These cases include a female in her 20s, two males in their 30s, and two males in their 40s. These cases are all in isolation attempting to recover at home. Contact tracing investigations are currently under way. The health department is continuing to monitor contacts and the new cases to identify any symptoms that are COVID-19 related.

Yesterday’s results bring Cass County’s confirmed positive cases of the virus to 49. Currently, there are 2 Cass County residents that are hospitalized with the virus.

Morgan County reported no new positive cases yesterday. Morgan County’s case count currently remains at 27.