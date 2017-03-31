Cass County Election Races

By Gary Scott on March 31 at 6:00am

There are races in four Cass County communities next Tuesday.

There is a race for mayor in Beardstown and Virginia, and races for village president in Ashland and Chandlerville.

Beardstown has the busiest ballot. Four candidates are running for mayor there. They are Tim Harris, Leslie Harris, Tom Cooper and TJ Erickson.

Two candidates are vying for Beardstown city clerk. They are Petie Ruch and Marc Reich.

The aldermanic candidates are Mary Ann Davis, Fred Loxley and Robbie Clark in Ward one, Bob Burget and Brad Fox in Ward two, and Gabe Seward, Terry Erickson and Dale Culves in Ward three.

Virginia has four candidates for mayor. They are Steve Sudbrink, Reg Brunk, Steve Clark, and Stephen Anderson.

Ashland voters have two choices for village president. They are Kitty Mau, and Terry Blakeman.

The village president’s race in Chandlerville comes down to Tim Richard and Dean Eilers.

Four candidates seek three seats on the village board. They are Chuck Force, Cole Whitehead, Kathryn Lane and Ted Flinn.

Virginia school district residents need to fill seven seats on the school board, and there are eight candidates. They are Kara Lynch, Matt Werner, Joanie Bell, Casey French, Dustin Fritsche, Stephanie Hobrock, Tim Krause and Gary Bell.

Residents of two communities are being asked if they want to form a rural fire protection district. Residents of Beardstown and Arenzville will consider separate questions.