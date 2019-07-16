Cass County Fair Kicked Off Last Night With Pageants

Hannah Krause of Virginia (Left) won Junior Miss Show Queen and Brittany Smith of Ashland (Right) won Cass County Fair Queen. Photo Courtesy of Cass County Queen Pageant Facebook Page.

While another fair ended, another one began last night. The Cass County Fair opened last night at Virginia High School with the Cass County Queen and Junior Show Queen pageants last night.

Brittany Smith of Ashland was crowned Cass County Queen and Hannah Krause of Virginia won Junior Miss Show Queen.

Swine, Sheep, Cattle, Poultry, Goats, and Rabbit exhibits and judging all begins today. Shows for livestock will happen throughout the next several days as Cass County primarily promotes agriculture and shows. There is no family attractions or carnival for the fair. The Dewayne Sweatman Super Showmanship Shootout highlights Thursday evening. The pedal tractor pull is Friday night and the 4-H Livestock Sale and Livestock Buyers Appreciation Dinner rounds out the fair on Saturday morning with the Horse Show at 5 o’clock.