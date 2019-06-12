Cass County Felon Heading To Court Over Council & Motion For GPS Bracelet on June 24th

A violent felon from Cass County will soon be back in court. 20 year old Joshua Hare of Beardstown will be facing a status hearing soon because he refused to work with an appointed public defender. Hare has been harbored in the Pike County Jail since January after he fled Pike County Sheriff’s Deputies on foot around Little League Park in Pittsfield on January 7th. The foot chase with police lasted over 20 minutes after Hare gave a false name to police. Hare was facing charges in Greene County for failure to register as a sex offender. Hare was charged in that incident with obstructing justice and providing false information.



Hare then was charged with a separate incident in Cass County Court while in jail. In Cass County, Hare faces a slew of felonies ranging from Predatory Criminal Sexual Assault of a victim under the age of 13, Aggravated Battery to a Child under the age of 13, and Aggravated Battery with the Intent to Strangle and cause bodily harm to an adult victim. An adult woman and two juveniles known to Hare are the victims of the alleged charges.



On May 6, Hare waved his right to a public defender and asked for a continuance to hire private council. The June 24th court date will handle Hare’s council as well as a motion to request a GPS ankle bracelet to be removed from custody at the Pike County Jail. In a statement, Cass County State’s Attorney John Alvarez says he intends to ask the court to deny that request due to the nature of the crimes. Pre-Trial for the defendant has been set for August 23rd at 9AM.