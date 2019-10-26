Cass County Food Pantry Running Again With Emergency Donations From the Community

The Cass County Food Pantry will be able to distribute food to the needy beginning on Monday after running out of food last month. WLDS News first reported the food shortage two weeks ago after the food pantry director JoAnn Anderson said they had run out on September 18th due to several factors including lack of funding as well as a simple lack of donations. Anderson says the pantry serves about 250 families in the area, a number she says grows during the holiday season and summer months each year.

After a donation by the Cass County Board of $1000 on October 14th, the local community began giving large donations. According to a report from the Journal-Courier, the food pantry board garnered $3000 in a fundraiser held at Dr. Ug’s Cafe in Virginia and some shopping carts of food that came in this week.

Anderson said two weeks ago that the pantry still needs cash donations to purchase a $30,000 semi-truck load of food for the pantry.

Food donations are accepted at the pantry located at 210 South Main Street in Virginia during the week. To schedule a drop-off time or to get more information about the pantry, call Anderson at 473-5638.