Cass County Has First Case of COVID-19 in A Local Resident

The Illinois Department of Public Health has confirmed a positive case of COVID-19 in a Cass County resident. This is the first case in a Cass County resident. The positive individual is recovering at home and communicating with Cass County Health Department for support in remaining isolated and minimizing risk to other community members.

CCHD is currently in the process of completing contact investigations to notify close contacts of their need to quarantine and monitor symptoms. This is the second reported case by CCHD as they reported a non-resident receiving a positive case on Friday at a major Beardstown employer. That non-resident is also currently isolated at home on quarantine and in contact with CCHD for contact investigations.

Andrew English, the Cass County Public Health Coordinator, said in a press release that people should continue to maintain physical distancing, avoid going out, and if you show any symptoms to stay at home. English also wanted to remind those who do go out to wear a cloth face mask to limit the spread of germs or possibly contracting the virus.