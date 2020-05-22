Cass County Man Injured in Scott County Semi Accident

By Jeremy Coumbes on May 22, 2020 at 1:55pm

A Virginia man was injured and a portion of I-72 was closed due to a single vehicle accident in Scott County this morning.

Illinois State Police District 20 Officials reported a 2006 Freightliner semi truck pulling a 2014 Warren tanker trailer driven by 63 year old Gerald W. Lorton of Virginia, Illinois, was traveling west bound on I-72 at milepost 47 in Scott County.

According to witness accounts, at approximately 10:06 am, the semi truck blew a tire causing Lorton to loose control of the vehicle. The semi veered left off of the roadway and struck a guardrail along an overpass, causing it to nearly overturn.

Photo credit: Illinois State Police District 20

Lorton, was wearing his seatbelt at the time of the accident, and ISP Officials say he was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Officials say an accident investigation is ongoing, and no charges or citations have been issued at this time.