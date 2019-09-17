Cass County Men Arrested in Macomb on Drug Possession Charges

Two Cass County men were arrested by Macomb Police on possession charges early Monday morning.

21 year old Joshua Lowe of Beardstown and 35 year old Curtis Brown of Fredrick were pulled over for speeding by police at approximately 1AM Monday. Lowe, who was a passenger in the vehicle, initially gave a false name when questioned by police.

WGEM in Quincy reports that a K9 unit was called to the scene after the officer initiated the traffic stop, believing he had found suspicious activity. The K9 found over 50 grams of methamphetamine that had been thrown from the vehicle into a nearby cornfield.

Lowe was charged with possession with intent to deliver of methamphetamine of 15-100 grams, possession of methamphetamine between 15-100 grams, two charges of obstructing justice, an outstanding McDonough County warrant, an outstanding Schuyler County warrant, and two outstanding Cass County warrants.

Brown, the driver, was charged with possession with intent to deliver of methamphetamine between 15-100 grams and possession of methamphetamine between 15-100 grams.

Both men are being lodged at the McDonough County Jail.