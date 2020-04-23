Cass County Now at 11 Cases of COVID-19, Morgan County Holding Steady

The Illinois Department of Public Health has confirmed four new cases of COVID-19 in Cass County residents.

According to the Cass County Health Department, today’s numbers will bring the total of Cass County cases to 11.

These newly diagnosed cases consists of two females in their 40s, a female in her 50s, and a male in his 20s. All four of these cases are isolated at home and will remain in daily communications with public health staff.

CCHD has identified all close contacts of these cases and are contacting them to give instructions on home quarantine.

Public Health Coordinator Andrew English says the CCHD expects that confirmed cases will continue to go up in the coming days and weeks, as testing has become more readily available through multiple drive-thru testing sites for individuals who are symptomatic.

Morgan County Health Officials announced cases of COVID-19 remained the same over the last 24 hours. 14 tests have been confirmed positive with 14 tests now awaiting results.