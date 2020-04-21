Cass County Now at Six Cases of COVID-19

By Jeremy Coumbes on April 21, 2020 at 2:57pm

Cass County now has six confirmed cases of COVID-19.

The Cass County Health Department announced this afternoon the Illinois Department of Public Health has confirmed the third, fourth, fifth and sixth cases of COVID-19 in the county.

Public Health Coordinator for Cass County Andrew English stated in the announcement this afternoon, the third positive individual is a male in his 60s.

The fourth positive case is a female in her 50s. The fifth and sixth positive cases are both females in their 30s.

English and the Cass County Health Department say all newly diagnosed cases are currently recovering at home in isolation.

The Cass County Health Department is in the process of reaching out to all close contacts to give instructions on in-home quarantine.

The CCHD continues to request that residents in Cass County take care of themselves to reduce their risk of becoming ill.

They are requesting residents to stay home when possible and always wear a cloth mask anytime you must go out in public.