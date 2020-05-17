Cass County Now Has 63 Cases, Region Remains Steady

Cass County was the only county in the region to report new cases of COVID-19 the last two days. The 62nd case is a male in his 50s. The 63rd case is a female in her 50s. Both individuals are isolated and recovering from home. CCHD has interviewed close contacts of the cases and given instructions on quarantine. Cass County’s Covid-19 case count is 63. Cass County’s total of recovered COVID-19 cases stands at 34.

Morgan County had no new cases to report the last two days. They did report that 29 of Morgan County’s 34 confirmed cases have been released from restrictions. There are currently 9 pending tests in the county. 647 tests have been confirmed negative.

IDPH reported 2,432 new cases of coronavirus in the state, including 130 additional deaths yesterday. Labs also reported 26,565 specimens over yesterday’s 24 hour period. Today, IDPH announced 2,088 new positive cases and 74 additional deaths. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 23,047 specimens. The statewide 7-day rolling positivity rate is 15%.