Cass County Officials Request Residents to Cover Face While in Public

Cass County officials are asking residents to cover their faces when going out in public.

Cass County Sheriff Devron Ohrn released a safety guild line request via the Sheriff’s Office Facebook page this morning, requesting residents to “wear some sort of appropriate facial covering when going out in public.”

Orhn says in the release, the request is being made by Cass County officials and all five community Mayors and Village Presidents within the county.

Officials say the covering does not need to be an N95 or surgical mask, an appropriate homemade face covering is sufficient, as long as it can cover both the nose and mouth.

Ohrn says this is request and not a mandate by county officials. They are asking Cass County residents to work together to help expedite the process of returning to normal as soon as possible.