Cass County Sees Largest Single Day Increase of COVID-19 Cases

Cass County saw it’s largest jump yet in cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.

The Cass County Health Department announced today seven additional cases have been confirmed by the Illinois Department of Public Heath, bringing the total number of cases in the county to 18.

The results include a female in her teens, a male in his 30s, a female in her 30s, a male in his 40s, a female in her 40s, and a male in his 50s. All of which are currently isolated at home.

One patient, a male in his 30s, is in the hospital, currently listed in stable condition.

Cass County Health Department Officials say all persons who are contacts of these patients are in the process of being contacted and will be instructed to self-quarantine.

They say all individuals who are contacts of COVID cases in the county are monitored daily via phone communications for symptoms.