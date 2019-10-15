Cass County Sheriff Campaigning For K-9 Unit

The Cass County Sheriff‘s Department is looking to add an officer to the force. Sheriff Devron Ohrn announced last night at the Cass County Board meeting that the Sheriff’s Office is currently pursuing the addition of a K-9 unit for the department.

Ohrn described the methamphetamine problem last night that was currently ravaging the county. Currently, deputy Jeff Smith has set up a GoFundMe campaign to help raise $35,000 to purchase the dog, training for an officer, and a patrol unit equipped for transport for the sheriff’s office.

Ohrn said during last night’s meeting that most of the methamphetamine isn’t necessarily being manufactured locally but coming in from outside of the county via the mail or through vehicles. He says a K-9 unit will give officers probable cause to search vehicles that get stopped by deputies. According to Smith’s GoFund Me campaign, the K-9 unit will also help assist in tracking offenders committing property crimes that will ultimately result in arrests. Ohrn said that some of the costs will be offset by drug funds, which are funds set aside by fines and fees assessed by the Cass County circuit court from drug-related offenses. For more information about the K-9 acquisition, contact Ohrn’s office at 217-452-7718 or visit the GoFundMe campaign at this link. Within 5 days of the campaign, the sheriff’s office has raised nearly $1700 online. The Cass County Board requested Sheriff’s Ohrn’s presence at their finance committee next Monday night at 7PM to see about fully funding the purchase of the K-9 unit addition.