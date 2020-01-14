Cass County Sheriff’s Department Warns of Phone Scam After Couple Falls Prey Over the Weekend

The Cass County Sheriff’s Department is warning the public of a reported phone scam in the area.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office reported in a post on their Facebook page today, that a couple from Cass County were scammed out of $9,500 dollars over the weekend after they received a phone call from someone stating that their grandchild had been arrested and was now being held in Jail.

The Sheriff’s Department is warning the public that these criminals are sharp and play on peoples emotions. Sheriff’s officials say that if you suspect a phone call for any reason, to hang up, and in Cass County, call the Sheriff’s Office at 217-452-7718, or your local police or or county sheriff’s department and they will help you through the situation, prior to giving out any information or money.

We can talk all day about the different type of scams. The easiest way to avoid being scammed is to never give out bank information on the phone, and never send money to someone that has made a phone call to you attempting to get money for an unsolicited event.

