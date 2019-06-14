Cass Courthouse hours of operation will change August 5th, per the board of commissioners

By Anthony Engle on June 14 at 9:08am

Cass County Courthouse hours of operation will be changing towards the end of summer.

A press release from Cass County Clerk Shelly Wessel explained the change for the courthouse.

One of the action items during Tuesday’s Cass County Board of Commissioners meeting was changing the hours of operation for the Cass County Courthouse.

Per the commissioners, the courthouse will open Monday through Friday at 8am and close at 4pm, starting August 5th. Current hours of operation are 8:30 am to 4:30 pm Monday through Friday.