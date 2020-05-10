Cass Crashes Shuts Down Portions of Route 125 Overnight

Illinois State Police District 9 troopers responded to a multi-vehicle accident that downed a power pole in Cass County last night. Police received an emergency dispatch to Illinois Route 125 on the east edge of Ashland near Fulton Lane at 12:33AM. Upon arrival, police had to shut down both lanes of Route 125 due to a downed utility pole with power lines crossing both lanes of traffic. Both lanes would reopen at approximately 1:48AM after emergency crews cleared the scene of debris.

A preliminary investigation by troopers revealed that a 2017 Black Dodge Challenger driven by 25 year old Jalen Leinberger of Chandlerville had left the roadway to the north and struck the power pole and then proceeded to leave the scene. Two additional vehicles struck the utility pole in the roadway. No information has been released on the other two vehicles or their drivers. Leinberger was later located by Illinois State Police and placed under arrest. No injuries were sustained in any of the crashes.

Leinberger was cited for driving under the influence, improper lane usage, driving too fast for conditions, and leaving the scene of an accident. ISP says the crash is still under further investigation. No other information has been made available at this time.