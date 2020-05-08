Cass Health Center Receives HRSA Funds To Expand COVID-19 Testing

The Cass County Health Clinic is receiving over $171,000 of funding through the national Health Resources and Services Administration. 18th District Congressman Darin LaHood announced that HRSA-funded health centers in the 18th District would be receiving $1.7 million of the funding through the Expanding Capacity for Coronavirus Testing Award in conjunction with the Department of Health and Human Services.

Yesterday’s funding for health centers is part of the Paycheck Protection Program and Health Care Enhancement Act, signed into law by President Donald Trump on April 24th. HRSA-funded health centers will use this funding to expand the range of testing and testing-related activities to best address the needs of their local communities, including the purchase of personal protective equipment; training for staff, outreach, procurement and administration of tests; laboratory services; notifying identified contacts of infected health center patients of their exposure to COVID-19; and the expansion of walk-up or drive-up testing capabilities.

The Cass County facility was 1 of 5 centers to be awarded the funding yesterday.