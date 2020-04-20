Cass Reports 2nd Positive COVID-19 Case

The Illinois Department of Public Health has confirmed a second case of COVID-19 in Cass County. The Cass County Health Department has identified the patient as a male in his 50s. The individual is currently hospitalized and in isolation while receiving treatment. CCHD is currently doing contact investigation. It’s the 3rd reported case in connection to the county within the last two weeks. The first reported case was a non-resident for a major Cass County employer. The second case was a female in her 20s that was reported on Friday.

Morgan County had no new positive cases of COVID-19 to report today with 10 pending test results. IDPH reported 1151 new cases of the virus and 59 additional deaths over the last 24 hours in the state.