Cass Reports 3 More Cases of COVID-19, Total Now at 24

The Illinois Department of Public Health have confirmed 3 more cases of COVID-19 in Cass County today. Cass County’s total number of positive cases now stands at 24.

Today’s results include a man in his 20s, a female in her 20s, and a female in her 40s. CCHD is currently conducting contact tracing and identifying those who should be quarantined at home. CCHD is continuing to urge the community to follow all social distancing and IDPH guidelines as the number of cases in the county continue to rise.