Catch and release trout season opens Saturday; NO HARVESTING UNTIL APRIL 6TH

Catch and release trout fishing begins this morning, and everyone needs a valid fishing license.

The Jacksonville Parks and Lakes Department would like to announce that the Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) has been and will be stocking trout out at Morgan Lake in Nichols Park.

There will be a two week period of ONLY catch and release fly-fishing starting Saturday, March 23rd. The spring trout season then opens up to catch and harvest on Saturday, April 6th.

Under no circumstances whatsoever are fish allowed to be harvested from Morgan Lake until the harvest season begins on April 6th.

All anglers must have a valid fishing license and an Inland Trout Stamp that can be purchased where licenses are sold.

Once April 6th rolls around and the harvest season begins, the daily catch limit for each and every angler is only 5 trout.

For more information, or if you have any questions about the rules and regulations, please contact the Illinois Department of Natural Resources. The entire list of licensing fees from the IDNR is attached to this story at wlds.com.