Cause of death still uncertain, Longley autopsy provides limited info

By Blake Schnitker on May 23 at 7:17am

The autopsy of the 47-year old Tommy Longley performed yesterday did not reveal any evidence foul play.

According to Morgan County Coroner Jeff Lair, the autopsy did not show any injuries to Longley and that his organs looked fine.

Lair says the Coroner’s Office is now awaiting toxicology reports which could take two-to-three weeks.

Lair says he believes the toxicology reports will be vital in determining an exact cause of death for Longley, who was discovered by Jacksonville Police in the 1,000 block of Diamond last Friday.