Cedarhurst To Host Seminar For Veterans

Cedarhurst Assisted Living will be hosting a free event for veterans. On Tuesday at 2 and 6 p.m., veterans and their families can learn about a program, through the Department of Veterans Affairs, that provides tax-free monthly income to help pay for assisted living expenses.

Mike Craig, a Representative for Veterans Financial Incorporated, will be delivering the seminar, and explains what the event will cover.

Craig says that the benefit is not just for those who are living in an assisted living facility.

Craig says that the seminar is free to attend will be very informative.

Seats are limited for the event and RSVP’s can be made by calling 217-245-2996.