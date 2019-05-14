Celebrate Eastgate Event Is the Culmination of National Economic Development Week for Jacksonville

A local organization aimed at reviving Jacksonville’s economic visibility in the state kicked off a national program yesterday. The Jacksonville Regional Economic Development Corporation is highlighting areas of positive outlook and growth in the Morgan County area. National Economic Development Week, in its fourth year, seeks positive economic growth in communities around the nation with official proclamations, community-wide events, and informational campaigns online and in social media.

JREDC’s week will be culminated with an official event at the Eastgate Industrial Park on Thursday, May 16th that highlights some of the businesses of the park and will also have an official proclamation by Jacksonville Mayor Andy Ezard.

Vice President of Marketing for the JREDC, Kristen VanAiken-Jamison, recently spoke to AM1180’s “What’s On Your Mind” about the event. “The Eastgate Industrial is full. It took a number of years for that to happen, but the JREDC was instrumental in filling those spaces and making sure that businesses were created and expanded out there. We’re going to have an event called ‘Celebrate Eastgate’ on Thursday, May 16th. We’ve invited our JREDC investors who were very helpful in making sure that we were able to provide services to make sure [the park] was successful, as well as our business leaders and board of directors are invited to the event as well. The idea is simply to tour Eastgate to see what a number of those businesses are doing, and by their efforts, how they are increasing the economy for this region.”

The Eastgate Industrial Park currently employs approximately 250 people in various fields. The “Celebrate Eastgate” tour will begin at 4:30PM on Thursday afternoon at Pallet Repair Systems, located at 2 Eastgate Drive. For more information or to register for the event, call the JREDC at 217-479-4627.