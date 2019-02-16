Celebrated MacMurray College educator Dr. Richard Freiburg has died

A prominent member of the MacMurray College Highlander community has died.

Richard Freiburg, known to many as Dick Freiburg, was a scientist and educator who spent more than 30 years teaching and mentoring students here in Jacksonville.

Before college and becoming a doctor, Richard Freiburg spent four years in the United States Navy during World War II. From 1942 to 1946, he served as a medic and pharmacy assistant and was deployed in both the European and Pacific theaters of the last world war.

After returning home, Richard Freiburg earned his bachelor’s and master’s degrees from the University of Kansas. He then earned his doctorate from Oregon State University. He followed this immediately with teaching biology at Washburn college in Kansas for 3 years.

Dr. Freiburg joined the MacMurray College staff in 1957. He and his wife Mary were longtime compatriots in the Biology Department. They are affectionately known as Ma and Pa Freiburg to this day and combined to mentor nearly 300 Highlanders in their time as teachers.

Dr. Freiburg retired in 1989 after serving as both chair of the Biology department and 15 years as faculty marshal. He also served as chair of the college tree-planting committee.

Dr. Freiburg didn’t only spend his time in Jacksonville, though. He made a point to go in to the world and study biology in nature. These projects, performed in his spare time, took him to many different places, including the Galapagos Islands and the Australian rain forests.

Dr. Richard Freiburg passed away on Friday, February 15th.

