Central Counties Health Center of Jacksonville Closes Temporarily

By Jeremy Coumbes on April 10, 2020 at 4:20pm

A Health Center in Jacksonville has shut down for the time being.

Central Counties Health Centers located on West Walnut in Jacksonville has closed it’s doors at this time.

CEO of Central Counties Health Centers, Inc., Heather Burton has told WICS News Channel 20 in Springfield that the shut down is only temporary.

Burton says the health center has had a significant enough drop in patients during the COVID-19 pandemic to warrant shuttering the facility at this time.

Patients of Central Counties are able to visit their locations in Springfield during the shut down.

Central Counties Health Centers, Inc. is based in Springfield with additional locations in Taylorville and Jacksonville.

The main clinic for Central Counties is located at 2239 E. Cook St. in Springfield. Patients needing to contact the clinic can call them at 217-788-2300.