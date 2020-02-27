Central IL Congressmen Split From Trump on PBS Funding

Two local Congressman are split from the President on the idea of keeping PBS a government-funded entity. President Donald Trump released a plan earlier this month that calls for the Corporation of Public Broadcasting to get $30 million, with a phase-out of federal funding by fiscal year 2023. The Trump administration had also called for a $30 million funding level for the current year, but Congress instead appropriated $465 million.

13th District Republican Rodney Davis said during an event in Springfield on Monday that he believes PBS should remain a viable part of Congress’ budget, a view he says he’s had since being elected to Congress, according to the State-Journal Register.

John Rauber, a spokesman for 18th District Congressman Darin LaHood, said that the congressman has recognized and supported the important of PBS in previous appropriations cycles.

Both Congressmen are honorary members of President Trump’s re-election efforts in Illinois. The Corporation for Public Broadcasting helps fund public television and radio stations on the national level, including several in the State of Illinois.