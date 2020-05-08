Central IL Healthcare Consortium Reminds Public About Proper Face Covering Etiquette

HSHS Illinois, Memorial Health System, SIU Medicine, and Springfield Clinic want to remind the public how to properly wear a face mask to comply with the current executive order by the governor. The consortium of health-care professionals say masks worn in public to prevent the spread of COVID-19 should cover the bridge of the nose, mouth and chin to be most effective. The advice comes in the wake of Governor J.B. Pritzker’s order that lasts through the end of the month saying people must wear a face-covering or mask when in a public place or when working and unable to maintain a 6-foot social distance.

The amended order applies to anyone 2 and older who is “able to medically tolerate a face covering.”

Memorial Health System, HSHS Illinois, Springfield Clinic and SIU Medicine are partnering to share a poster with central Illinois businesses that illustrates how masks and other face-coverings should be worn. They should be popping up around the area this weekend.

Homemade masks and Coverings should be fitted to the wearer’s face, with no gaps. When coverings are worn, the wearer should touch only the loops and ties — not the front, and hands should be washed before and after putting on the coverings.

The CDC website offers tips on how to make a homemade face-coverings and masks from household materials.