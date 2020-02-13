Central IL Housing Authorities Awarded Over $21 Million In HUD Program

Illinois Senators Tammy Duckworth and Dick Durbin announced today that local county housing authorities will be receiving large sums from a federal grant program for development, financing and modernization of public housing properties. This funding was allocated though the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s (HUD) Public Housing Capital Fund program.

The housing authorities will be allowed to redevelop, update, and modernize facilities in their respective counties with the funds. Morgan County Housing Authority will receive the 7th highest amount of the 37 counties receiving funds with $1,053,582. Pike will receive over 444,000 dollars; Greene and Scott will receive about $200,000; with Brown and Cass receiving a bit over $100,000 for improvements.

Last year, Duckworth and Durbin introduced the Averting Crises in Housing Assistance Act that called for the $70 billion invest in HUD’s Public Housing Capital Fund and improve public housing outcomes for low-income residents across the country. Overall, over $21 million was distributed to the 37 Central Illinois counties named in the funding program.