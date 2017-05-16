Central Illinois Foodbank having Healthy Food Distribution at JHS

Not everyone is fortunate enough to know exactly where their next meal is coming from.

Even in Morgan County, the number of people that go hungry everyday is in the thousands. Luckily for these people however, organizations like the Central Illinois Foodbank and the Jacksonville Kiwanis Club are able to host a Healthy Foods Distribution for those in need.

Central Illinois Foodbank Public Relations Manager Krista Lisser expands on the need for fresh food in Morgan County.

“Believe it or not in Morgan County there are about five-thousand people don’t know where their next meal will come from, and of those five-thousand people, around fourteen-hundred are children. So this is very important to possibly get them by if they’ve already used a food pantry this month, and another great thing about this is we’re giving out fresh produce and healthier food items,” says Lisser.

Lisser says the food bank will be at Jacksonville High School until there’s no food left and that there will be plenty of food to go around.

According to Lisser, the Jacksonville Kiwanis Club reached out to the Central Illinois Foodbank to sponsor the event, which typically holds multiple food distributions in Morgan County each year.

Today’s Healthy Food Distribution starts at 6 p.m., and will take place in the parking lot of Jacksonville High School.