Central Illinois Foodbank Seeking Monetary Donations in Match Program with Wells Fargo

The Central Illinois Foodbank will have a major partner in combating hunger this holiday season. Wells Fargo is offering to make a 1 for 1 match of monetary donations to the food bank through their Holiday Food Bank program. The Wells Fargo match will end after the mark hits $1 million nationwide.

It is is a great opportunity to double the impact of donations in the area. If you make a charitable contribution, Wells Fargo will make a 1 to 1 match of your donation, up to $5,000 per donor and up to $25,000 per food bank. 100% of consumer donations will benefit local food banks based on your zip code.

There are two ways to donate.

Visit www.feedingamerica.org/wellsfargo to donate online. 2) Text MEALS to 91990

Wells Fargo will only match the first $1 million donated to the campaign. Since this opportunity is available to all 200 food banks across the nation, the funds will likely be gone quickly. The campaign will run through December 31st but the match will only be offered until the $1 million limit is reached. To receive more information, contact Ashley Earnest at the Central Illinois Foodbank at 217-522-4022 extension 210.