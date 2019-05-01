Central Illinois Hospitals Lift Visitor Restrictions

Central Illinois hospitals are lifting visitor restrictions. Memorial Health Systems announced in a press release Monday April 29th that they are lifting their visitor restrictions due to the decline of flu cases in the state.

For the health and safety of their patients and family members, hospitals in February began restricting inpatient hospital visitation to two visitors per patient at one time. Visitors also had to be at least 18 years of age and showing no signs of illness or infection.

Seasonal flu cases are especially high in January and February, with some flu cases beginning as early as October and ending as late as May, according to the CDC. As many as 20% of all Americans contract some strain of the flu virus each year.

Passavant Area Hospital is a part of the Memorial Health Systems network.