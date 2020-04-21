Certain SSI Recipients with Dependent Children Must Register with IRS by Wed, 22 to Receive Child Stimulus Payment

Social Security beneficiaries with dependent children need to act by tomorrow in order to receive qualifying child economic impact payments.

Social Security Commissioner Andrew Saul announced yesterday that social security retirement, survivors, Veterans Affairs benefits and disability insurance beneficiaries with dependent children who did not file taxes in 2018 or 2019, need to act by tomorrow, Wednesday, April 22nd in order to receive additional payments for their children quickly.

Saul is urging those recipients in these groups to go to the Internal Revenue Services website immediately to enter information in order to receive the $500 per child payment on top of their $1,200 federal stimulus payment.

If those who receive social security payments for retirement, survivors, Veterans Affairs benefits and disability insurance do not inform the IRS about the dependent children by tomorrow, they will then be required to file an income tax return next year for 2020 in order to receive the payment at that time.

Saul says standard SSI recipients with qualifying children will also need to contact the IRS with this information by later this month. Saul says the specific date for the deadline will be announced soon.

To register a qualifying child, go to www.irs.gov/coronavirus and click on the non-filers-enter-payment-info-here link on the page.

The Social Security Administration says recipients of SSI will start receiving their economic impact payments soon. Those with Direct Express debit cards who enter information on the website must complete all mandatory questions, however they are allowed to leave the banking information section blank as the U.S. Treasury already has their Direct Express information on file.