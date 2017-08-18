Chairpersons chosen for Prairieland United Way’s 2017 campaign

Prairieland United Way is announcing its newest chairpersons for their 2017 campaign.

Mary Ferguson and Bev Coats, both of Jacksonville, recently received word that they’ve been chosen by the organization to head this year’s campaign.

Ferguson and Coats are leading the campaign known as “NEIGHBORS UNITED,” which has set the goal of raising $520,000 dollars in funds to go towards various United Way projects.

Prairieland United Way Executive Director Karen Walker explains the meaning behind the name of this year’s campaign, “NEIGHBORS UNITED.

“It’s kind of exciting, the two of them are actually neighbors here in Jacksonville, so we thought it would be a nice way for them to tag this theme this year as ‘Neighbors United.’ They are working together to improve our neighborhoods, asking their neighbors to step forward and help out in any way they can to make the community stronger for everybody,” says Walker.

As for what Ferguson and Coats will be responsible for in their roles as campaign chairpersons, Walker says they’ll be conducting a number of activities.

“They will be overseeing the 2017 campaign, which means they will be doing a lot of community outreach, just bringing awareness to the campaign through speaking engagements and support through our workforce campaign, talking to business leaders. Just in general being the faces of our community campaign,” Walker explains.

Aside from the “NEIGHBORS UNITED” campaign, Prairieland United Way is hosting a special event at Jacksonville Savings Bank at the end of the month. On August 31st, the local United Way is hosting their Corporate Kickoff Breakfast at the bank starting at 7:30. Walker tells us more about the breakfast and the purpose of the event.

“It’s where we kickoff mostly to our workforce campaign coordinators, our business leaders that partner. We have a lot of support that comes from the businesses in Jacksonville and surrounding communities, so they are a very important part of the success of our campaign, as well as the individuals that support us,” says Walker.

Those interested in contributing to, or simply learning more about the “NEIGHBORS UNITED” campaign can call 217-245-4557, or stop by the Prairieland United Way office, located inside the Jacksonville Municipal Building at 200 West Douglas.