Chamber Checks Available as Last-Minute Gifts

Only a few days remain before Santa’s sleigh comes to town.

For those who’ve yet to purchase their gifts, the Jacksonville Area Chamber of Commerce can help with finding the best local, last-minute shopping spots.

Chamber of Commerce President Lisa Musch says she’s been quite busy helping the city’s last-minute shoppers by offering Chamber Checks.

“Our Chamber Checks are able to be used at over eighty different businesses in Jacksonville and the surrounding area. They’re all Chamber members, so all of those dollars stay local. And it’s a great gift idea for someone, it gives them a wide range of places they can use it. We’ve got a lot of people who come back every year to get the Chamber Checks, and we’ve seen a lot of new people this year too,” says Musch.

Musch explains how the Chamber Checks work…

“There’s a listing on the check itself of where it can be used. You’ll also see stickers on the doors of the retail locations that accept Chamber Checks, so the person who receives it can go in and use that gift certificate at that place of business,” says Musch.

She says the Chamber Checks program has helped local businesses during the holiday season over its eight-year history.

“The program was begun in 2008 and this year alone we’ve sold over $100,000 worth of Chamber Checks, so we’re very excited about those dollars staying local and helping our area businesses,” Musch says.

Chamber Check range in denomination from $10 to $50.

Those interested in purchasing a Chamber Check can stop by the Jacksonville Area Chamber of Commerce Office at 155 West Morton in Community Park. The Chamber office will be open today and tomorrow until 5 p.m., and on Friday until noon.