Chamber Checks Reach $1 million in Sales

A popular gift item for local businesses has reached the $1 million in sales threshold. The Jacksonville Area Chamber of Commerce announced yesterday evening that Chamber Checks sales have passed over that mark yesterday. The check was sold last Friday to David Hayes. Hayes received a $100 Chamber Check from the Chamber to recognize the event. The program was started in 2008 and has over 80 Chamber members participating in the program.

The checks are used for purchases at local businesses. Chamber President Lisa Musch said in a press release that she was thrilled to see that amount of money spent at local businesses and hopes the trend will continue in order to continue to support local businesses.

Chamber Checks can be purchased at the Chamber office located at 155 West Morton in Jacksonville. They are available year-round, can be purchased in increments of $10 -$50 and do not expire.