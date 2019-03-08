Chamber holds 40th annual Agri-Industry Banquet

A number of awards were handed out at the 40th annual Agri-Industry Banquet through the Jacksonville Area Chamber of Commerce last night.

The Chamber of Commerce Agri-industry Banquet is held each year in celebration of agriculture and the businesses that support the industry so vital to west central Illinois, and to recognize the importance of a strong rural economy.

Jacksonville Chamber President Lisa Musch says it’s hard to believe that last night’s banquet marked the 40th consecutive year of the event.

Among those receiving the Agri-Industry Hall of Fame award last night was Terry Jones, co-owner and President of Jones Meat & Locker in Jacksonville.

Also receiving the Hall of Fame award last night was Marty Marr.

The Pioneer of Agriculture award is presented each year as well and posthumously recognizes an individual who gave a lifetime of service to the agriculture industry in the 1800s to early 1900s in Morgan County. Last night’s Pioneer of Agriculture was awarded to Jonathan Baldwin Turner, who was a noted farmer in Jacksonville and lecturer associated with Illinois College from 1833 to 1848.