Chamber of Commerce Awards Local Businesses at Annual Meeting

By Blake Schnitker on January 19 at 9:00pm

The Jacksonville Area Chamber of Commerce held their annual meeting last night at Hamilton’s.

Andy Smith, the Chairman of the Board for the Chamber says, the meeting is a great way to interact with the community.

Several awards were handed out at the meeting, including Small Business of the Year, Large Business of the Year, Not-for-Profit Business of the Year and the Circle of Excellence, an award given to an individual.

Lisa Musch, the President of The Jacksonville Area Chamber of Commerce, says she is excited to announce this years winners.

Finally, the Circle of Excellence award was given to Ernie Downey.

Musch explains why Downey won this year’s Circle of Excellence Award.

The annual meeting is a popular event, with over 200 business owners and community members in attendance last night.