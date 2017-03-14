Chamber of Commerce hosting Home and Recreation Expo

Local residents can check out a number of products at tonight’s Home and Recreation Night hosted by the Jacksonville Area Chamber of Commerce.

The Home and Recreation Expo is a new event hosted by the Chamber of Commerce and sponsored by Passavant Area Hospital.

Chamber President Lisa Musch says the Chamber has hosted similar events in past years, but this year wanted to mix things up a bit.

“We have had a business expo in the past, usually at the end of February, and we decided to move it to March hoping to have a little bit better weather and just trying to offer something new and different,” says Musch

Musch explains the idea behind the Home and Recreation Expo, and what people can expect at the event.

“We’ve offered our Chamber members the opportunity to show off their products and services for any type of home or recreation need. So we have people coming to show off cabinetry, flooring, maintenance, recreation needs, pool spa, financial insurance and lawn and garden,” says Musch.

Musch says the Chamber is excited to offer this new event to Jacksonville and the surrounding area.

The Home and Recreation Expo is free and open to the public and will run from 4 to 7 p.m. today at the Bruner Fitness Center.