Chamber of Commerce to host annual Steak Fry dinner

The Jacksonville Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting the 61st annual Steak Fry tonight at the Jacksonville Airport.

Doors for the annual steak fry will open at 5 p.m. and tickets are $25. These tickets include a 10-ounce ribeye steak dinner, with dinner to be served from 5:30 to 8 p.m.

Chamber of Commerce President Lisa Musch joined WLDS’ AM Conversation today to discuss tonight’s event. Musch says that the annual steak fry is a great way for local businesses to interact and get to know one another.

There will also be a live auction held at tonight’s event. Raffle tickets will be available for $20 each or 6 for $100.

Musch says that tickets will be available at the door. However, people are encouraged to get their tickets ahead of time.

For those interested in attending, tickets are available at the Jacksonville Area Chamber of Commerce building, located inside Community Park, or by calling the Chamber of Commerce at 217-245-2174.