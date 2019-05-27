Champ Clark Bridge In Pike County Closes Again

The Illinois Department of Transportation has closed the Champ Clark Bridge on US 54 that stretches from just outside Atlas in Pike County, Illinois to Louisiana, Missouri. IDOT officials cited that rising Mississippi River waters are again the cause to shut down traffic on the bridge.

The Illinois Department of Transportation also has the following local road closures:

– Brussels Ferry near Grafton in Jersey County on Illinois 100

– Illinois 100 from the Calhoun County line into Pike County

– Illinois 96 to Illinois 100 in Kampsville to Hardin is closed due to flooding. This highway is just across the ferry from Greene County, the Kampsville Ferry remains open for local traffic only

– Illinois 100 from US 67 to Illinois 16 is closed due to flooding

For up-to-date road closures visit http://www.idot.illinois.gov/home/comm/emergency-road-closures